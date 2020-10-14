Join or Sign In

BandPay: Protect & Manage Music Business Payments for Android

By BANDPAY.ME Free

Developer's Description

By BANDPAY.ME

As a working creative in the music business, too often your time is consumed with on-boarding new projects and tracking down old payments. BandPay is the music industrys first and only tool designed to take this hassle out of billing.

By creating an agreement between the payer and the seller that locks in the deadline, project details, AND collects the project funds BEFORE the project starts, we make sure you get paid on time ALWAYS - and that theres no surprise requests in between.

A revolutionary piece of software for our industry. Dave Pensado, Grammy Award-Winning Mix Engineer.

KEY FEATURES

Guaranteed Project Funds, Guaranteed Pay Days

No more awkward "asks" to get paid, no more chasing down payment

BandPay Agreements lock in project details in writing before the project starts, so everyone is on the same page throughout the process.

No more misunderstandings or unclear expectations

Invite your contacts to join BandPay and receive 5 BandPay Bucks for everyone who downloads. (BandPay Bucks can be applied to your transaction fee. Transaction fees are only applicable to the seller and are 8% of the total project cost.)

HOW IT WORKS

1 The payer and the seller create an Agreement in the app. Either party will outline the project into milestones - setting project details, a deadline, and a dollar amount for each.

2 Edits and changes can be made along the way, but once both parties have agreed, the funds for the milestones are collected before the project can begin.

3 As the work is completed by the seller, BandPay sends out the funds automatically at every milestone deadline.

If there are any problems along the way, both parties have the option to file a dispute and they can either work it out between themselves or request the help of BandPay's Resolution Services.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 14.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 14.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
