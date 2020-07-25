You no longer need to take expensive, inconvenient and irrelevant paper guides with you. No need to pay dearly for the services of a guide who does not own the material or speaks poorly in Russian.

Bali guide - the only audio guide and guide to the island of Bali, from which you will learn in detail about the history of the island, culture, traditions, holidays, nature, flora and fauna, and much more.

With the application you can visit more than 50 attractions on your own.

Main functions:

- Audio guide - more than 5 hours of audio, voiced by a Russian speaking professional announcer;

- More than 20 articles about the island of Bali;

- More than 450 photos with explanations;

- More than 50 interesting sights, including: temples, parks, palaces, rice terraces, beaches, waterfalls, museums, settlements, etc .;

- 10 ready-made routes for independent travelers;

- Offline map of attractions;

- The application works offline;

- Ability to use the main navigators;

- Filters by categories of attractions, areas;

- Sorting A-Z and distance;

- Search;

- Ability to add your favorite attractions to your favorites.