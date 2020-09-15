Join or Sign In

Baldi's Basics Rblox Bakon Mod Baldi for Android

By Story Game One Free

Developer's Description

By Story Game One

welcome in the best game for Baldi's Basics rblox Bakon Mod Baldi.

The goal of the game is to collect all 7 notebooks, and then exit the school, to win!

Endless Mode : Collect as many notebooks as you can !

Baldi's Basics roblox's is a meta horror game that's really weird, with no real educational value to be found.

You'll need to learn all the ins-and-outs of the game to come up with a winning strategy and avoid being caught by Baldi. Learning how to use Baldi's friends to your advantage, wisely managing the items found throughout the school, and memorizing the layout of Baldi's school are all keys to success!

features of Baldis basics roblox's :

-Endless mode is a challenge to see how many notebooks you can collect before being caught by Baldi. Over time Baldi will speed up, but each time you successfully solve the problems in a notebook he'll slow down

- its a roblox game so all you need is roblox app installed the play the mod following

- Story mode requires you to collect 7 notebooks and then escape the school to win.

- free and funny game

- nice hd graphics

- smouth control easy

This is an official port of the original game with touch screen controls and controller support! Check out the options menu to adjust these features to your liking!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.3

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

