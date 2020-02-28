This game is not what it seems...

Inspired by creepy/bad edutainment games from the 90s, Baldi's Basics is a meta horror game that's really weird, with no real educational value to be found. The goal of the game is to collect seven notebooks, and then escape the school, but that's easier said than done! You'll need to learn all the ins-and-outs of the game to come up with a winning strategy and avoid being caught by Baldi. Learning how to use Baldi's friends to your advantage, wisely managing the items found throughout the school, and memorizing the layout of Baldi's school are all keys to success!

This game has two modes, story and endless!

Story mode requires you to collect 7 notebooks and then escape the school to win. The more notebooks you collect, the faster Baldi will become! Simple, but very challenging.

Endless mode is a challenge to see how many notebooks you can collect before being caught by Baldi. Over time Baldi will speed up, but each time you successfully solve the problems in a notebook he'll slow down. The longer you can keep his speed down, the more notebooks you can collect!

This is an official port of the original game, with touch screen controls! Check out the options menu to adjust them to your liking!