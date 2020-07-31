Join or Sign In

Bakrid & Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Photo Frames HD for Android

By Appsadda Free

Developer's Description

By Appsadda

Eid al adha/Bakra Eid is coming soon, so prepare with eid al adha welcome! Have a favored occasion and a favored festival compose your Eid ul Adha

wishes and greetings for dear loved ones!Wish your family and companions this Eid-ul-Adha with "Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames"Our application highlights

a new design with new frames.Eid-ul-Adha is a major Muslim celebration and we commend it with Qurbani everywhere throughout the world. A free application

Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames, Bakra Eid Photo Frames is created for the festival of this extraordinary Muslims occasion. This is a Unique App, with easy

to use interface to engage Muslims.Eid al-Adha "Celebration of the Sacrifice".For this purpose i have a best application named "Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames".

This app have multiple photo frames to use.

Thus Download the app called "Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames" and use it for free.To use this app is also very simple just select any picture which

you want to frame and then select a beautiful Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames and set it using zoom and rotate button and save it.Thus share this with your loved

once on whats app,Face book, twitter, Instagram.

SPECIALTIES:

*HD background images

*Different amazing picturesque backgrounds

*This app is specially for you to share with your beloved ones

*Awesome Picturesque and transparency

*You can flip your image fit to screen

*You can use Zoom in and Zoom Out option

*You can rotate your image

*Make your image more beautiful with these BAKRID PHOTO FRAMES

HOW TO USE:

Choose from various HD quality BAKRID greeting cards and frames or

Choose photos from your mobile gallery or take a new pic using your mobile camera

Photos can be adjusted to frames by Zoom in, zoom out and move with your fingers

Wish them with your own text; you can change font style, color and size.

You can save and Share greetings with your mobile's social networking apps

* You can share your image with family and friends.

EID MUBARAK....

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

