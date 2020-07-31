Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Eid al adha/Bakra Eid is coming soon, so prepare with eid al adha welcome! Have a favored occasion and a favored festival compose your Eid ul Adha
wishes and greetings for dear loved ones!Wish your family and companions this Eid-ul-Adha with "Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames"Our application highlights
a new design with new frames.Eid-ul-Adha is a major Muslim celebration and we commend it with Qurbani everywhere throughout the world. A free application
Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames, Bakra Eid Photo Frames is created for the festival of this extraordinary Muslims occasion. This is a Unique App, with easy
to use interface to engage Muslims.Eid al-Adha "Celebration of the Sacrifice".For this purpose i have a best application named "Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames".
This app have multiple photo frames to use.
Thus Download the app called "Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames" and use it for free.To use this app is also very simple just select any picture which
you want to frame and then select a beautiful Eid ul-Adha/Bakra-Eid Mubarak Photo Frames and set it using zoom and rotate button and save it.Thus share this with your loved
once on whats app,Face book, twitter, Instagram.
SPECIALTIES:
*HD background images
*Different amazing picturesque backgrounds
*This app is specially for you to share with your beloved ones
*Awesome Picturesque and transparency
*You can flip your image fit to screen
*You can use Zoom in and Zoom Out option
*You can rotate your image
*Make your image more beautiful with these BAKRID PHOTO FRAMES
HOW TO USE:
Choose from various HD quality BAKRID greeting cards and frames or
Choose photos from your mobile gallery or take a new pic using your mobile camera
Photos can be adjusted to frames by Zoom in, zoom out and move with your fingers
Wish them with your own text; you can change font style, color and size.
You can save and Share greetings with your mobile's social networking apps
* You can share your image with family and friends.
EID MUBARAK....