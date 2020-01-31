X

Bake a Cake Puzzles & Recipes for iOS

By Nordcurrent Free

Welcome to Bake a Cake! Embark on a delicious journey and open your own dessert shops around the globe in this colorful and fun match-3 puzzle game.

Get ready to travel the world with a tip of your finger as you beat colorful match-3 levels! Show your designer skills and decorate various dessert shops to your liking. Unlock real recipes by matching delicious ingredients and discover the baker inside you. It's time to Bake a Cake in this FREE addictive and fun match-3 puzzle adventure!

The game features:

Enjoy unique yet simple gameplay. Easy and fun to play but hard to master!

Decorate each dessert shop the way you like

Travel the world by beating addicting match-3 puzzles

Unlock simple, delicious step-by-step recipes with photos and cook them at home!

Match through hundreds of fun puzzles

Enjoy regular updates: you'll never run out of new adventures!

Bake a Cake is a FREE to play game, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.

Follow us on Facebook for new updates, contests, and more https://www.facebook.com/bakeacakepuzzle/

