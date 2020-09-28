Sign in to add and modify your software
Bailey's Tax and Credit Repair
Key Information at your Fingertips
-Push notifications
-Office phone numbers and email addresses
-Directions to our nearest office
-Learn about our staff
-Book your appointment right from the app
Fast & Easy-to-Use
-Send your documents to us so we can get your return done quickly
-Our user-friendly design makes it easy
-Take a picture of your w-2, answer a few questions and well do the rest
-Use it anywhere! Home, work, on-the-go