Bailey's Tax and Credit Repair for iOS

By Tracy Harris Free

Developer's Description

By Tracy Harris

Key Information at your Fingertips

-Push notifications

-Office phone numbers and email addresses

-Directions to our nearest office

-Learn about our staff

-Book your appointment right from the app

Fast & Easy-to-Use

-Send your documents to us so we can get your return done quickly

-Our user-friendly design makes it easy

-Take a picture of your w-2, answer a few questions and well do the rest

-Use it anywhere! Home, work, on-the-go

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
