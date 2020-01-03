Latest Badminton News with notifications support! Find out the latest badminton results and updates from the Asia Championships, Olympics, various Opens, and the BWF. Plus watch fun badminton videos which include highlights, trick shots, techniques to improve your game and more. The sport is global and the app also delivers badminton news from around the world.

Main features include:

* Latest badminton news featuring updates on from the Asian Championships, Olympics, the BWF & more

* Badminton news from China, South Korea, Denmark, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong & USA

* Pull to refresh each news section, plus sort the news by Relevance or Date

* Exciting videos badminton videos including highlights, trick shots, techniques, training & more

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Badminton News per section

* News coverage of more Badminton news around the world including Singapore, India, Russia, Netherlands, France, England, Sweden, Scotland, Canada & New Zealand