Experience the town in 360. Discover Baden-Baden firsthand as a virtual and augmented reality experience.

Today, the town of Baden-Baden presents itself as a modern spa resort and cultural centre. Here, all relaxation needs are catered for thanks to the thermal baths with their 2000-year-old history and the magnificent parks and gardens. Besides these, attractions such as Europes second largest opera house and concert hall the Festspielhaus, the Kurhaus building, the Trinkhalle pump room, the theatre and the Culture Mile traversing the parks and gardens of the Lichtentaler Allee enable Baden-Baden to position itself as a refined international hotspot. Join us on a virtual tour of our town. Experience Baden-Baden in 360 with a virtual reality viewer or as a 360 augmented reality experience by scanning the Baden-Baden brochure.

Download link for the Baden-Baden brochure:

http://www.baden-baden.de/tourist-information/visitors-service/brochure-orders/

