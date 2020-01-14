X

Baden-Baden Virtual Tourist VR/AR for iOS

By CMC Engineers GmbH Free

Developer's Description

By CMC Engineers GmbH

Experience the town in 360. Discover Baden-Baden firsthand as a virtual and augmented reality experience.

Today, the town of Baden-Baden presents itself as a modern spa resort and cultural centre. Here, all relaxation needs are catered for thanks to the thermal baths with their 2000-year-old history and the magnificent parks and gardens. Besides these, attractions such as Europes second largest opera house and concert hall the Festspielhaus, the Kurhaus building, the Trinkhalle pump room, the theatre and the Culture Mile traversing the parks and gardens of the Lichtentaler Allee enable Baden-Baden to position itself as a refined international hotspot. Join us on a virtual tour of our town. Experience Baden-Baden in 360 with a virtual reality viewer or as a 360 augmented reality experience by scanning the Baden-Baden brochure.

Download link for the Baden-Baden brochure:

http://www.baden-baden.de/tourist-information/visitors-service/brochure-orders/

Baden-Baden Kur & Tourismus GmbH

Schloss Solms, Solmsstrae 1

76530 Baden-Baden

Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 7221 275266

Fax: +49 (0) 7221 275261

Email: bbt@baden-baden.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping