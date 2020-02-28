X

Bad Bunny Ft. J.Balvin - QUE PRETENDES Song Lyrics for Android

By Doradol Free

Developer's Description

By Doradol

Popular Bad Banny Song List:

# Bad Bunny - QUE PRETENDES (Part. J. Balvin)

# Callaita

# Mia (part. Drake)

# La Romana (part. El Alfa)

# Amorfoda

# Ni Bien Ni Mal

# Solita (part. Ozuna, Wisin y Almighty)

# Soy Peor

# Solo de Mi

# Si Estuvisemos Juntos

# Caro

# Estamos Bien

# Triste (part. Bryant Myers)

# Tu No Vive As

# Original

# Soy Peor (Remix) (part. J Balvin, Ozuna y Arcangel)

# Te Bote

# Sensualidad (part. J Balvin y Prince Royce)

# Desde El Corazn

# RLNDT

# Es Una Diabla (part. Farruko y Lary Over)

Discalimer*

- All content contained in the application meets the requirements and

Google Play provisions.

- This application is primarily intended for Bad Bunny fans.

- Videos and music contained in the application belong to each company.

- We do not change any content but present it in a different form

- All Rights, Trademarks and Owned By Each Owner / Manager. Supports Music Artists by Purchasing Songs, CDs and Original Merchandise.

