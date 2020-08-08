Join or Sign In

Bacterial Vaginosis Symptoms & Treatment for Android

Developer's Description

By Fall in Love Studio

Bacterial Vaginosis is the most common type of vaginal infection in American women.

And it's surprisingly prevalent among pregnant women: Sixteen percent of expectant mothers in the United States have bacterial vaginosis.

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) may sound scary, but it's very common and easily treated. If you do get BV, remember youre not alone. Women in their reproductive years are most likely to get bacterial vaginosis, but it can affect women of any age.

How on earth are we supposed to handle that? By being informed, of course. Heres the lowdown on all things BV, so you can get diagnosed, treated, and move on with your life.

In this Bacterial Vaginosis Symptoms and Treatment app, you will find information about BV disease, causes, symptoms, treatment, how to prevent them and many facts and statistics about BV.

Bacterial Vaginosis Symptoms and Treatment app includes:

- What is Bacterial Vaginosis?

- Bacterial Vaginosis Symptoms

- Bacterial Vaginosis Causes

- Diagnosis of Bacterial Vaginosis

- Bacterial Vaginosis Treatment

- Bacterial Vaginosis Prevention

- Bacterial Vaginosis Statistics and Facts

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
