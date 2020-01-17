Backlog is a project management and collaboration tool for teams that want higher productivity, greater visibility, and simple project tracking. Development teams can work together with Design, Marketing, IT, and more to release high-quality projects, faster.

With the Backlog Android App, you can update your projects on-the-go. Leave immediate feedback on comment threads and add or edit issues right from your device.

Reach your business goals with features that help you:

- Get everyone on track. Organize your work and teammates with projects and tasks.

- Stay in the loop. Your Activity feed and Watchlist help you keep an eye on relevant work and deadlines.

- Keep the conversation moving. Use comment threads to leave feedback and ask questions right in tasks as youre working on them.

Mobile features:

- Projects: Organize everyones work into projects for better visibility and tracking

- Issues: Create, assign, prioritize, and schedule tasks with your team

- Subtasking: Keep related tasks grouped to stay more organized

- Watchlist: Add important tasks to your personalized Watchlist

- Comment threads: Keep a record of all discussions, changes, and decisions within tasks as theyre being worked on

- Wikis: Create collaboratively edited web pages to refer to again and again for common questions and instructions

- Bug Tracking: Easy issue and bug tracking to keep your projects running smoothly

Do even more on desktop with:

- Gantt Charts: Automatically generated and updated Gantt charts help you track work as its being completed against your project plan

- Burndown Charts: Easily visualize how your project is progressing without having read every issue

- Version control: No installation required, Backlog provides Git and Subversion repositories as well as a Web-based repository browser

- File sharing: Store important docs and files right in the task or project you need them