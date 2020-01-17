X

Backlog: Project Management & Collaboration App for Android

By Nulab Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Nulab Inc.

Backlog is a project management and collaboration tool for teams that want higher productivity, greater visibility, and simple project tracking. Development teams can work together with Design, Marketing, IT, and more to release high-quality projects, faster.

With the Backlog Android App, you can update your projects on-the-go. Leave immediate feedback on comment threads and add or edit issues right from your device.

Reach your business goals with features that help you:

- Get everyone on track. Organize your work and teammates with projects and tasks.

- Stay in the loop. Your Activity feed and Watchlist help you keep an eye on relevant work and deadlines.

- Keep the conversation moving. Use comment threads to leave feedback and ask questions right in tasks as youre working on them.

Mobile features:

- Projects: Organize everyones work into projects for better visibility and tracking

- Issues: Create, assign, prioritize, and schedule tasks with your team

- Subtasking: Keep related tasks grouped to stay more organized

- Watchlist: Add important tasks to your personalized Watchlist

- Comment threads: Keep a record of all discussions, changes, and decisions within tasks as theyre being worked on

- Wikis: Create collaboratively edited web pages to refer to again and again for common questions and instructions

- Bug Tracking: Easy issue and bug tracking to keep your projects running smoothly

Do even more on desktop with:

- Gantt Charts: Automatically generated and updated Gantt charts help you track work as its being completed against your project plan

- Burndown Charts: Easily visualize how your project is progressing without having read every issue

- Version control: No installation required, Backlog provides Git and Subversion repositories as well as a Web-based repository browser

- File sharing: Store important docs and files right in the task or project you need them

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.14.0

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 2.14.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping