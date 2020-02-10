Built by a NICU dad who knows how tough daily feeds can be for preemies! This is a simple daily feed-tallying app to help parents meet their daily feed-intake goals for their babies.

This app was designed to be a very specific tool for a specific kind of parent: one who needs to carefully track their child's milk or formula intake each day to make sure they're getting enough each day. I hope it helps simplify your day a bit!

First, set your child's daily target in ML or OZ, and then add in feeds through the day. The left bar will rise through the 24-hour cycle, showing you where your feed target should be for that time. As you enter in feeds, the right bar grows alongside it. At midnight, the chart resets automatically for the new day.

Tap the '+feeds' button to add feeds, or view today's feed list. You can also view your daily totals by toggling to 'day' in the top navigation bar. On the 'Feeds Today' list, swipe left to delete a feed.

The 'Add Feed' entry form allows you to enter in OZ or ML, automatically converting between each.