When the baby has learned to stand up, crawling and walking, they began to be more interest in this world, and coax the baby happy.

Most babies like to imitate adults' every move. Now mobile phones and computers have become an essential tool for every family, use these tools display a variety of cute animations and sounds for babies understanding the world.

The application of this paragraph for the baby early education enlightenment, 6 months to 4 years old interested in enlightenment, it is also a toys world in the phone for the baby.

The baby's father or mother who can not touch the application of various animals on the screen, they can make all kinds of strange, or lovely voice. By showing a variety of sounds to the baby, causing the baby's interest in the unknown.