Baby Sleep Aid - Sounds & More for iOS

By Eric Lund Free

Developer's Description

By Eric Lund

Baby Sleep Aid is an all-in-one, simple to use, app to help your baby fall asleep.

Custom mix a soundtrack with over 20 sounds including lullabies, nature sounds, white noise and more! Add ambient light to your mix with color-changing effects.

Sounds can continue to play when your phone is locked. Use the built-in sleep timer to turn off your soundtrack after baby is asleep or let Baby Sleep Aid run through the night to help with self-soothing.

Features:

+ Simple and intuitive UI

+ Create a custom mix of 20 white noises, lullabies or nature sounds

+ Customize screen effects and color

+ Built-in sleep timer

+ Supports all iOS devices running iOS 13

+ Dark mode

Please contact us through the app if you have any suggestions for future updates!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
