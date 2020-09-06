Sign in to add and modify your software
Baby Sleep Aid is an all-in-one, simple to use, app to help your baby fall asleep.
Custom mix a soundtrack with over 20 sounds including lullabies, nature sounds, white noise and more! Add ambient light to your mix with color-changing effects.
Sounds can continue to play when your phone is locked. Use the built-in sleep timer to turn off your soundtrack after baby is asleep or let Baby Sleep Aid run through the night to help with self-soothing.
Features:
+ Simple and intuitive UI
+ Create a custom mix of 20 white noises, lullabies or nature sounds
+ Customize screen effects and color
+ Built-in sleep timer
+ Supports all iOS devices running iOS 13
+ Dark mode
Please contact us through the app if you have any suggestions for future updates!