Search for "BabyBus" for even more free panda games for you to try!

Dear kids, it's your show time!

CLEAN UP THE COURTYARD

- The lawn is a mess. Let's sweep the waste away! Then drive the mower to mow the lawn and get rid of all weeds.

- The rabbit hutch is so dirty. Please help clean it. Sweep the floor and put on a new mat. The rabbit hutch is all cleaned up!

CLEAN UP THE KITCHEN

- Sort bowls, plates, and cups according to their functions.

- Take a cloth to wash off the stains. Then rinse the bubbles away and the tableware are all clean.

CLEAN UP THE BATHROOM

- Toys should be put in the storage basket. Boat toys, octopus toys, and water guns... Remember to empty the water guns!

- There is water on the bathroom floor. Please use a mop to clean it up so you won't slip and fall.

CLEAN UP THE BEDROOM

- The table lamp is broken. Can you fix it? Wipe the base clean first, repaint it and put on a new lampshade. The table lamp has been repaired.

- Is the crown broken? Apply glue to the damage and stick shining jewels on it. The crown is fixed.

This cleaning game will teach kids how to clean house up.

Huh? The study and living room still need cleaning up? Please keep cleaning the rest of the house.

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com