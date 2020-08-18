Join or Sign In

Baby Panda's First Aid Tips for Android

By Babybus Free

Developer's Description

By Babybus

Search for "BabyBus" for even more free panda games for you to try!

Baby Panda has 17 first aid tips for children.

What should we do in case of danger? Lets take a look!

In Case of Being Bitten by a Pet

Cut the soap into pieces and put them in water. Make soapy water to clean the wound. Take a cotton swab to dip in the disinfectant and apply it to the wound. Kids, if you are bitten by a pet, call for emergency medical services and go to the hospital for treatment!

In Case of Sprain or Cut

The little girl has a sprained ankle. Her arm is injured too. She needs first aid! Take an ice pack and put it on the sprained ankle to reduce the swelling! Then wrap it with a bandage. Don't forget to pad her feet to alleviate the pain! Wait! Please also apply disinfectant to her arm and wrap it with bandage.

In Case of Bruising After a Fall

The little boy suffered a bruise after falling down. Please help him with the treatment of the wound! First, remove the leaves on the wound, and apply saline solution to the wound to rinse it clean. Then apply an ointment and put a band-aid on it! Kids, please watch your step when you walk!

Baby Panda also offers first aid tips for accidents such as scalds, bee sting, and insects in the eye.

Through learning these tips, we hope kids can better protect themselves in case of an emergency.

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.46.00.00

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 8.46.00.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
