Do you want to know more about the daily life of dinosaurs? Do you want to interact with dinosaurs? Come and visit the Dinosaur World! In the Dinosaur World, not only will you play with baby dinosaurs, but youll also get to know other animals, experience skiing, play sand, and make delicious food... Are you ready to explore the Dinosaur World? Let's go!

Explore Animal World

Hatch dinosaur eggs, and feed baby dinosaurs; get rid of germs and treat parasaurolophus; Cheer the tyrannosaurus up with feathers, and play basketball with it!

Help the plesiosaurus dodge obstacles and look for food in the Underwater World. Play with the sea lion and perform on the sea. Send letters with the pigeon and take it to where it wants to go!

Experience life in the four seasons

Bring some tasty food and go on an outing in the forest. Catch some butterflies and picnic on the grassland. Come to the beach and look for shells by digging the sand. Use the shells to make necklaces!

Take care of the farm. Harvest the wheat and fruits. Bring your snowboard to ski. Make snowmen and decorate them with hats and scarves. Play snowballs with friends.

Cook using the harvested food

Sow seeds to plant corn, tomatoes, potatoes and more. When all the ingredients are ripe, pluck them to make delicious dishes!

Make cakes, fruit platters, pizzas, and cookies, and then taste them! Wow, the food you made looks so delicious!

What else do you want to try? Driving a car, steering a steamer, or flying an airplane? Or would you rather play the dinosaur puzzle? Youll get to play everything you wish to play in the Dinosaur World!

Features:

- Understand how dinosaurs behave

- Make pizzas, cakes and more!

- Experience skiing, playing snowballs, and digging sand!

- Over 100 interactions: Choose among feeding dinosaurs, planting rice, making cakes, skiing, surfing and more.

- Get to know more than 70 kinds of animals and become good friends with them!

- Make cuisines using over 40 ingredients!

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com