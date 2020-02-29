X

Baby Names: Meaning & Origin for iOS

Deciding on a baby name is a tough call for most parents. Let Baby Names help you! Browse through our easy-to-use database packed with more than 46,000 names, marking your favorites as you go.

See the details of each name, including origin, meaning, and pronunciation. If you want to narrow down your options, try searching for names based on gender, origin, parts of a name and even the name meaning.

FEATURES:

Choose from more than 46,000 names from all over the world

Detailed information about each name including origin, meaning, and pronunciation

Star your favorites

Search by name, meaning, origin, and gender or let us choose for you with the random function

