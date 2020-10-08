Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Baby Idol Boy & Girl - Kawaii Avatar Dress Up for Android

By TeaTime Studios Free

Developer's Description

By TeaTime Studios

Now Girl & Boy in one app! Now you can create your favorites idols in many ways!

App even easier to use with a beautiful interface designed to bring the best in-app experience!

Make your baby the cutest character with this avatar maker!

Combine beautiful costumes and turn your baby into a cute idol!

with your help he will be the most fashionable and adorable baby in the world!

More than 1000 items to customize! many colors, clothes, blushes and more!

Drag and drop! the decor items can move on the screen!

No purchase items, all free!

Share with your friends, have fun!

And don't forget, your evaluation is important to us, so rate us and leave suggestions! ><

Come and follow us on our social media for news, we are always willing to listen to requests, then you can send us a message in the chat!

Instragam: @teatime.studios

Twitter: @teatimegstudios

#idol #baby #babyidol #kpop #avatar #kawaii #chibi #avatarmaker #dressup

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now