Its a full house! Explore your babys dream house with plenty of care activities waiting for you! Dress up your baby, give her a warm bubble bath, and even go swimming in the pool! Decorate the kitchen, living room, bathroom! Give each room a dream makeover to make it special!

Ready to have some fun in babys dream house? Its time to spend the day with the babies and have a grand adventure! Emma, Sophia, Olivia, and Kim are waiting for you to help take care of them. Bake in the kitchen! Do arts & crafts with Sophia! Tend to the garden! Help Emma take a bath! From the bedroom to the playground, your babys day is better with you there!

Features:

> Plan a full day packed with activities for you and your baby in the dream house!

> Plant flowers and care for the garden - dont forget to the blow up the inflatable pool!

> Dress up your darling baby in tons of adorable outfits and accessories!

> Decorate the living room and give it a stunning dream makeover!

> Get crafty in the treehouse with loads of arts and crafts activities!

> Toilet time! Care for your baby on the toilet!

> Sweet dreams! Give your baby a bath, then tuck her into bed! Good night, Full house!