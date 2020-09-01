Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This mommy needs your special care! Help mommy have her new baby. She is pregnant and ready to have your baby sister!
Help mommy by giving her constant care. After your new baby sister is born care for her while mommy rests.
Make your baby sister feel like she is one of the girls with you and mommy! You girls will have some much fun growing into big kids together!