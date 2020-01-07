Hey Happy Kids! San Games is back with a latest fun elephant game. Meet little Elle - a dumb elephant who got lost in deep forest and is captured by evil people. Rescue him out of the net and take good care of cute little baby elephant. Treat all his injuries at pet vet hospital and be a good pet doctor.

Adopt elephant as your own baby. Prove to be good mother Bathe and clean him. Feed him the delicious nourishing food as your mother cooks.

Elle is quite sad as he thinks he's dumb and has no talent. Train him daily at star circus. Dress elephant in funny costumes paint his face as clown and teach him how to fly and dance so that he can become the top performer at star circus.

Features

Baby Elephant rescue from jungle

Treat it at emergency hospital

Elephant Shower & Spa

Various elephant Makeup and Face Painting options

Dress up Elephant in Circus from a range of costumes

Flying Elephant and Learn tricks like playing with ball

Perform in Live Circus and win kids hearts giving a hats-off performance.

