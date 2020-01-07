X

Baby Elephant - Circus Flying & Dancing Star! for Android

By San Games Free

Developer's Description

By San Games

Hey Happy Kids! San Games is back with a latest fun elephant game. Meet little Elle - a dumb elephant who got lost in deep forest and is captured by evil people. Rescue him out of the net and take good care of cute little baby elephant. Treat all his injuries at pet vet hospital and be a good pet doctor.

Adopt elephant as your own baby. Prove to be good mother Bathe and clean him. Feed him the delicious nourishing food as your mother cooks.

Elle is quite sad as he thinks he's dumb and has no talent. Train him daily at star circus. Dress elephant in funny costumes paint his face as clown and teach him how to fly and dance so that he can become the top performer at star circus.

Features

Baby Elephant rescue from jungle

Treat it at emergency hospital

Elephant Shower & Spa

Various elephant Makeup and Face Painting options

Dress up Elephant in Circus from a range of costumes

Flying Elephant and Learn tricks like playing with ball

Perform in Live Circus and win kids hearts giving a hats-off performance.

ABOUT San Games:San Games is committed to create creative educational mobile games, Children's stories and innovative learning experiences for kids girls & teens.

LIKE San Games on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SanGameStudios

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping