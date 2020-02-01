This house cleaning game revolves around a cute little girl Diana. Diana is a good girl. So Diana gives a hand to her mommy in house cleaning activities, repairing activties and other home cleaning activities in this house cleanup game.

# Key Features

- Chance to play with cute little Diana

- There's bunch of toys to play with

- Place the dolls and teddies back on the chair

- Feed her healthy food in cooking game

- Clean so many areas of home in house cleaning game

- Best Cleaning house game ever

Baby Diana is in playing mood. But she wants to help her mom in house cleaning activities, because her mom has lots of work to do. So let's join Diana in this House Cleaning game and help her. First of all, go to the kitchen and wash the dirty plates and place it in the stand. Oh.. Diana has messed up the whole room so you have to help her to clean it in this fun game for kids. After the clean kitchen and bedroom, it's time to clean the living room so help her to clean the room and keep it tidy. Once you complete all the cleaning activities from inside in this educational game for kids, then move to the backyard and dry the wash clothes and wash Diana's toys.

# What's New??

Kids Learning Game For House Cleaning

Teach Your Kids Cleaning Activities With Fun

Have A Fun Time With Diana

