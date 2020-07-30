Join or Sign In

BYU Cougars Animated+Stickers for iOS

By 2ThumbZ Entertainment, Inc. $2.99

By 2ThumbZ Entertainment, Inc.

Animate your text and photo messages Cougars style with the BYU Cougars Animated+Stickers for iMessage!! The BYU Cougars Animated+Stickers for iMessage is an officially licensed Animated Sticker Pack from the Brigham Young University that includes Animated Stickers, Photo Stickers and Static Stickers. The BYU Cougars Animated+Sticker Pack for iMessage includes over 50 various static stickers, including, Foam Fingers, Helmets, Go Team Banners, Footballs, Basketballs, Sunglasses, Word Marks and more and a dozen animated stickers including: Cheering Fan, Touchdown, Defense, Interception, Fireworks, and more. These stickers can be used in iMessage to show your school spirit in text messages and on photos. Just drag them onto your message thread or onto a photo sent through iMessage and they will be shared instantly with whomever you are messaging with. Have fun and Go Cougars!!!

If you have any issues with the installation of this application email: info@2thumbz.com or view this video: http://bit.ly/2thumbzhelp

Release July 30, 2020
iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

