Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BTech CSE & IT Course Programming for Android

By TechNark Free

Developer's Description

By TechNark

Now, you can get access to whole computer programming/coding taught in entire 4 years of your Bachelor Of Technology (CSE or IT) Course.

In this app, you'll study following languages:

* C Programming

* Object Oriented Programming using C++

* Data Structure using C

* Database Management

* JAVA Programming

All these languages will help you in building a strong base in programming. With the help of this app, you can get access to programs even before your professors teaches you. So, you can learn at your own pace, anywhere and everywhere.

With each program, a relevant output image will be shown within the app. So, you don't need to compile the program by yourself.

The app has Intuitive User Interface, so you can easily navigate between programs and programming languages .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now