BTS Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank for Android

By WAStickerApps Memes - WAStickerApps Free

Developer's Description

By WAStickerApps Memes - WAStickerApps

BTS Video Call & bts message Simulator Prank you can be received call, livestream from all of BTS members. (Rm, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V or Suga), it is fascinating that we can have personal conversations with our bias.

bts call me

You can be received call from all of BTS members it is fascinating that we can have personal conversations with our bias. Imagine that every morning, watching you with BTS , and finally bts message with BTS Members through the system call full of cute and smart app, nothing is more wonderful than that right Army?

This app will be like a BTS game that help you to relax and grow the love with BTS members more. Do this app right now, enjoy and love Oppa more and more, Army!

LBTS Video Call & bts message Simulator Prank answers categories:

- BTS message Simulator Prank

Download Livestream with BTS app to livestream with BTS idol

If you find our BTS Video Call & bts message Simulator Prank

app interesting, leave a 5 rating and your feedback below, we will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 14.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 14.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

