Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BTS Video Call & Chat - BTS Idol Call You Prank for Android

By KpopBesttGames Free

Developer's Description

By KpopBesttGames

Fake Video Call and Chat with BTS () you is a best Prank app that allows you to chat and Fake Caller ID with your favorite band member of "KPop".

Turn fake call video & Live Chat BTS 2020 kpop idol games and show a friend or someone you know, they will be surprised! You can choose different callers from Members such as Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, Suga ,Listen to the voice of a cute!

This app fake BTS call video & Live Chat kpop idol simulator was made with the members personalities in mind! All conversations stay true to the individual members .Don't forget that, with this application, you will always give special attention to each Army kpop piano tiles .

Definitely not below once you have ever wanted about BTS calls, more details it is voice calls, video calling from oppa. Many girls wish only once time to speak to BTS members or look at oppa at the other side of phone call video .It is so awesome that make a call and see Kpop Members immediately!

HOW TO USE :

- Download Kpop Calling you

- Open kpop calling you App.

- Choose the member of BTS that you want to make a call with.

- You will receive a call immediately, push the answer signal to start the call video with Kpop.

- Enjoy the special moments that you can look your idol through video call.

- Choose other calls with kpop caller tune.

Features:

- Weekly updates with latest video from BTS Members.

- Compatible with 99% of mobile phones and devices, you will be always ready to receive call video.

- Optimized battery usage, BTS Kpop call 2020 and you dont need to care out of battery.

- Simple and friendly Interface, Army BTS call me feels easy to talk to Kpop.

- Cute and beautiful Interface, exactly made for Army!

Disclaimer :

The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!

Names of group and names of performers belong to their authors and rights holders. All images are taken from open sources, and each of them has a link to the author's page. Contact us if you want to remove them from the game. Email for offers is below.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now