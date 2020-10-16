Fake Video Call and Chat with BTS () you is a best Prank app that allows you to chat and Fake Caller ID with your favorite band member of "KPop".

Turn fake call video & Live Chat BTS 2020 kpop idol games and show a friend or someone you know, they will be surprised! You can choose different callers from Members such as Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, Suga ,Listen to the voice of a cute!

This app fake BTS call video & Live Chat kpop idol simulator was made with the members personalities in mind! All conversations stay true to the individual members .Don't forget that, with this application, you will always give special attention to each Army kpop piano tiles .

Definitely not below once you have ever wanted about BTS calls, more details it is voice calls, video calling from oppa. Many girls wish only once time to speak to BTS members or look at oppa at the other side of phone call video .It is so awesome that make a call and see Kpop Members immediately!

HOW TO USE :

- Download Kpop Calling you

- Open kpop calling you App.

- Choose the member of BTS that you want to make a call with.

- You will receive a call immediately, push the answer signal to start the call video with Kpop.

- Enjoy the special moments that you can look your idol through video call.

- Choose other calls with kpop caller tune.

Features:

- Weekly updates with latest video from BTS Members.

- Compatible with 99% of mobile phones and devices, you will be always ready to receive call video.

- Optimized battery usage, BTS Kpop call 2020 and you dont need to care out of battery.

- Simple and friendly Interface, Army BTS call me feels easy to talk to Kpop.

- Cute and beautiful Interface, exactly made for Army!

Disclaimer :

The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!

Names of group and names of performers belong to their authors and rights holders. All images are taken from open sources, and each of them has a link to the author's page. Contact us if you want to remove them from the game. Email for offers is below.