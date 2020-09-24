Play the dancing road tiles color ball music game accompanied by kpop music especially BTS song. Come download and play this road tiles music game because this game I'm sure will make you happy and addicted. With an attractive 3D design and a lot of colors with a background image of BTS artists, hopefully making you lovers of this game very satisfied. Accompanied by Korean songs that are famous today and will continue to be updated, hopefully making this game more loved.

I hope BTS Lines:KPOP Music Dancing Lines Game will be the best game for you.

- Control with 1 touch easy to control.

- Extreme 3D game graphics and effects.

- 60+ KPOP BTS songs that are good to play and relax.

Are you ready to play this game?