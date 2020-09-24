Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BTS Road Tiles 2020:KPOP Road Dancing Music Game for Android

By I Fauzy Dev Free

Developer's Description

By I Fauzy Dev

Play the dancing road tiles color ball music game accompanied by kpop music especially BTS song. Come download and play this road tiles music game because this game I'm sure will make you happy and addicted. With an attractive 3D design and a lot of colors with a background image of BTS artists, hopefully making you lovers of this game very satisfied. Accompanied by Korean songs that are famous today and will continue to be updated, hopefully making this game more loved.

I hope BTS Lines:KPOP Music Dancing Lines Game will be the best game for you.

- Control with 1 touch easy to control.

- Extreme 3D game graphics and effects.

- 60+ KPOP BTS songs that are good to play and relax.

Are you ready to play this game?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now