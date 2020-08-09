We all love K-POP but most of all we admire band BTS.

They are also known as Bangtan boys or Beyond the scene. Very good imagesand pictures. You will like it.

Use carefully selected Wallpaper with BTS, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook!

As well as a reliable and modern lock screen.

Main Features:

- Easy to use.

- Photo (You can set your photos on lock screen)

- Available function preview

- You can change time out (by default 10 seconds )

- Small application size

- Slide to unlock.

- Change time format

- Enable/disable Show status bar

- Enable/disable sound and vibrate

- Set passcode, pattern or PIN to protect your privacy.

- Working fast.

- Cool themes with BTS.

- BTS wallpapers.

- Free application.

- Fully customizable

- Consume less memory and battery

- You can change each part of locker screen in app.

You can select various wallpapers, fonts, date and time format, unlock text and a lot more to make your unlock screen look nice and cool!

For additional security you can set pin password (passcode) or pattern via keypad lock screen for lock security.

Legal Disclaimer:

This app is made by BTS fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company.

All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners. This images is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. This application is an unofficial fan based application.

BTS Lock Screen is an application created by true fans and for fans. No commercial use.

We do not own any images that are displayed inside the app. All rights belong to their respective owners.

