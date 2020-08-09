Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BTS Lock Screen & Wallpapers for Android

By Barikeorell Free

Developer's Description

By Barikeorell

We all love K-POP but most of all we admire band BTS.

They are also known as Bangtan boys or Beyond the scene. Very good imagesand pictures. You will like it.

Use carefully selected Wallpaper with BTS, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook!

As well as a reliable and modern lock screen.

Main Features:

- Easy to use.

- Photo (You can set your photos on lock screen)

- Available function preview

- You can change time out (by default 10 seconds )

- Small application size

- Slide to unlock.

- Change time format

- Enable/disable Show status bar

- Enable/disable sound and vibrate

- Set passcode, pattern or PIN to protect your privacy.

- Working fast.

- Cool themes with BTS.

- BTS wallpapers.

- Free application.

- Fully customizable

- Consume less memory and battery

- You can change each part of locker screen in app.

You can select various wallpapers, fonts, date and time format, unlock text and a lot more to make your unlock screen look nice and cool!

For additional security you can set pin password (passcode) or pattern via keypad lock screen for lock security.

Legal Disclaimer:

This app is made by BTS fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company.

All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners. This images is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. This application is an unofficial fan based application.

BTS Lock Screen is an application created by true fans and for fans. No commercial use.

We do not own any images that are displayed inside the app. All rights belong to their respective owners.

Like it? Find it useful? Share it and give a positive rating.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now