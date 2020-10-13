Join or Sign In

BTS Kpop Video Call & chat Simulator for Android

By DVchatcall Free

Developer's Description

By DVchatcall

Hello fans for bts kpop video call simulator chat,

Fake call from bts is a simple application Enables the user to make a fake call that look so real.

Download Prank call bts simulator and make calls with bts by one click for thinking your friends are you call bts and receiving fake calls from kpop bts.

Prank call from bts - great bts prank!!

This app will allow you to receive a call video from your favorite Bangtan Boys,

When night time hits, turn on a fake call from bts and show a friend and you will see how he is scared!!

Make fun of a lot of fun! Night time is the best time for kpop calls!!

bts ( calling, live chat, calling video ) and check your contacts to compos numbers of the hero

or the bts or best kpop and calling.

* Features:

> Simulation incoming call from bts

> Simulate call bts the real character

> Choose youre the best bts character

> Add your Own Voices

> Select phone ringtone

> Voice will be played when you will answer the Call

> Options to reject or accept a call

> Easy to use

> Cool and friendly Design

> Simulate Fake calling

> bts chat and call video

> bts message Simulator Prank

> Jin chat and call video

> Jin message Simulator Prank

> Suga chat and call video

> Suga message Simulator Prank

> J-Hope chat and call video

> J-Hope message Simulator Prank

> RM chat and call video

> RM message Simulator Prank

> Jimin chat and call video

> Jimin message Simulator Prank

> V chat and call video

> V message Simulator Prank

> Jungkook chat and call video

> Jungkook message Simulator Prank

> Schedule a new fake call at a specific time

> The most professional and beautiful fake video caller id application in Android is prank calling bts!

* Disclaimer:

this app is a prank call. You will have an incoming call simulated by the idol.

This App is only for joking with your friends, have fun and if you like vote for it and share your friends! thank you..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
