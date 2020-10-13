BT Notifier lets you connect to all nearby find my headphone including smartwatches and see their services.

Now, you easily find any type of Bluetooth device. In case you cannot find your Bluetooth devices use this app to locate it. You can locate devices like wireless headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, mobile phones, etc.

Find lost AirPods, headphones, earbuds, or headsets in seconds! Find one of your lost AirPods or both lost AirPods.

Finds the latitude and longitude of your lost Bluetooth devices regardless of its range from your android device. The efficiency of the application is based on the number of people who used it in your area.

The following devices have been tested with Find My Headphones:

Apple AirPods gen 1 & 2

Apple AirPods Pro

Beats Solo 3, Powerbeats 3, BeatsX, Studio, Pill

Mi Band 2, Mi Band 3, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Band HRX

Samsung Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Fit2, Gear Sport

Honor Band 3, Honor Band 4, Honor Band 5

JBL Charge, Flip 3

Oura ring

Apple Watch / iWatch Series 1, 2, 3

All iPhone models past 4

iPad 3,4, iPad mini 2,3, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro

Apple Pencil

MacBook Pro

Misfit Shine & Flash

Microsoft Band 1 & 2

Moto 360

Jawbone UP24, UP2, UP3, UP4

Bellabeat Leaf

FITBARK

Garmin watches

Works with other Bluetooth Low Energy devices

HOW IT WORKS

Restart your phone or tablet to ensure that Bluetooth is working properly

Launch Bluetooth Scanner

Walk around slowly until you see your device's name displayed. This indicates that your device is nearby.

Select the device you want to find and click on the radar

Continue to walk slowly. As you move closer to your lost device the indicator will change from Far to Near, it means your lost device is close to you!

When you are about 3-5 feet away from your device the indicator will display notify you. You find your device via Bluetooth finder

SCANNER FEATURES

Can track any device that is actively broadcasting a Bt Notifier signal

"Find My Headphones & SmartWatch" technology that knows how to track your devices to find them faster

Works indoors and outdoors

Displays the last time your Bluetooth devices was seen by our app

Works with any Android phone or tablet running Android 6.0 and above

Extremely user-friendly and easy to use. Technical knowledge of your devices not required

BENEFITS

Find your Mi Band, Samsung Gear, Honor Band, and other Bluetooth devices in minutes. Not days or hours

Use this Bluetooth finder any time you misplace a device. Can also be used to track down a device for friends or family

Extremely easy to use. Anyone, any age, can navigate the app. Step by step instructions

Great app support. Contact us if you need help

