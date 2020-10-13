Sign in to add and modify your software
BT Notifier lets you connect to all nearby find my headphone including smartwatches and see their services.
Now, you easily find any type of Bluetooth device. In case you cannot find your Bluetooth devices use this app to locate it. You can locate devices like wireless headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, mobile phones, etc.
Find lost AirPods, headphones, earbuds, or headsets in seconds! Find one of your lost AirPods or both lost AirPods.
Finds the latitude and longitude of your lost Bluetooth devices regardless of its range from your android device. The efficiency of the application is based on the number of people who used it in your area.
FIND MY DEVICE REALLY WORKS!
The following devices have been tested with Find My Headphones:
Apple AirPods gen 1 & 2
Apple AirPods Pro
Beats Solo 3, Powerbeats 3, BeatsX, Studio, Pill
Mi Band 2, Mi Band 3, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Band HRX
Samsung Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Fit2, Gear Sport
Honor Band 3, Honor Band 4, Honor Band 5
JBL Charge, Flip 3
Oura ring
Apple Watch / iWatch Series 1, 2, 3
All iPhone models past 4
iPad 3,4, iPad mini 2,3, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro
Apple Pencil
MacBook Pro
Misfit Shine & Flash
Microsoft Band 1 & 2
Moto 360
Jawbone UP24, UP2, UP3, UP4
Bellabeat Leaf
FITBARK
Garmin watches
Works with other Bluetooth Low Energy devices
HOW IT WORKS
Restart your phone or tablet to ensure that Bluetooth is working properly
Launch Bluetooth Scanner
Walk around slowly until you see your device's name displayed. This indicates that your device is nearby.
Select the device you want to find and click on the radar
Continue to walk slowly. As you move closer to your lost device the indicator will change from Far to Near, it means your lost device is close to you!
When you are about 3-5 feet away from your device the indicator will display notify you. You find your device via Bluetooth finder
SCANNER FEATURES
Can track any device that is actively broadcasting a Bt Notifier signal
"Find My Headphones & SmartWatch" technology that knows how to track your devices to find them faster
Works indoors and outdoors
Displays the last time your Bluetooth devices was seen by our app
Works with any Android phone or tablet running Android 6.0 and above
Extremely user-friendly and easy to use. Technical knowledge of your devices not required
BENEFITS
Find your Mi Band, Samsung Gear, Honor Band, and other Bluetooth devices in minutes. Not days or hours
Use this Bluetooth finder any time you misplace a device. Can also be used to track down a device for friends or family
Extremely easy to use. Anyone, any age, can navigate the app. Step by step instructions
Great app support. Contact us if you need help
