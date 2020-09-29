Join or Sign In

BR Animal & Pet Emergency Hosp for Android

By Vet2Pet, LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Vet2Pet, LLC

This app is designed to provide extended care for the patients and clients of Baton Rouge Pet Emergency Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

With this app you can:

One touch call and email

Request appointments

Request food

Request medication

View your pets upcoming services and vaccinations

Receive notifications about hospital promotions, lost pets in our vicinity and recalled pet foods.

Receive monthly reminders so you dont forget to give your heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

Check out our Facebook

Look up pet diseases from a reliable information source

Find us on the map

Visit our website

Learn about our services

* And much more!

At Baton Rouge Animal Hospital and Baton Rouge Pet Emergency Hospital, you can expect state-of-the-art medical care when your four-legged companion is in an emergency or needs general wellness and preventative care.

We deliver quality care to your pets with a focus on personal service and convenience. We strive to answer all of your questions and provide you with the support and information that you need.

You can expect to be greeted by a courteous receptionist, clean exam rooms, friendly doctors, and caring technicians.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 300000.2.37

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 300000.2.37

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
