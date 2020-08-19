Sign in to add and modify your software
Get All BPSC & BSSC Notes, Study materials & Previous Year Solved Question Papers in this BPSC Notes App for Free.
This BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) Notes App is made to help under-privileged students who cannot afford Coaching Classes for BPSC & BSSC Exam Preparation.
Topics & Syllabus covered in this BPSC/ BSSC Notes App are:
MAJOR TOPICS RELATED TO BIHAR-
BIHAR HISTORY
BIHAR GEOGRAPHY
BIHAR POLITY
BIHAR ECONOMY
ENVIRONMENTAL NOTES
PHYSICS NOTES
CHEMISTRY NOTES
SCIENCE & TECH NOTES
QUICK SHORT NOTES- BIHAR
MAJOR TOPICS RELATED TO INDIA-
INDIAN HISTORY
INDIAN PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY
INDIAN & WORLD GEOGRAPHY
INDIAN POLITY
INDIAN ECONOMY
ENVIRONMENTAL NOTES
PHYSICS NOTES
CHEMISTRY NOTES
SCIENCE & TECH NOTES
MAJOR TOPICS RELATED TO GENERAL STUDIES-
ECONOMY- GENERAL STUDIES
AGRICULTURE- GENERAL STUDIES
CHEMISTRY- GENERAL STUDIES
COMPUTER- GENERAL STUDIES
ENVIRONMENT- GENERAL STUDIES
From this BPSC Notes, you can prepare for various exams like-
BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission), BSSC (Bihar Staff Selection Commission), Bihar Banking, Bihar Railway, UGC NET, Teacher Recruitment, Teacher Eligibility Test, Indian Army, Paramilitary Force, Jobs in public sector units of Bihar, B.A.H.O, BPSC Assistant commissioner, Bihar Judicial Services, APO Preliminary exams, Bihar Current Affairs for BPSC, BSSC, Police, Bihar Police Constable Online exam, Teachers Exams, Bihar Solved Exam Papers for all competitive examinations of Bihar.
