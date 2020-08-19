Get All BPSC & BSSC Notes, Study materials & Previous Year Solved Question Papers in this BPSC Notes App for Free.

This BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) Notes App is made to help under-privileged students who cannot afford Coaching Classes for BPSC & BSSC Exam Preparation.

Topics & Syllabus covered in this BPSC/ BSSC Notes App are:

MAJOR TOPICS RELATED TO BIHAR-

BIHAR HISTORY

BIHAR GEOGRAPHY

BIHAR POLITY

BIHAR ECONOMY

ENVIRONMENTAL NOTES

PHYSICS NOTES

CHEMISTRY NOTES

SCIENCE & TECH NOTES

QUICK SHORT NOTES- BIHAR

MAJOR TOPICS RELATED TO INDIA-

INDIAN HISTORY

INDIAN PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY

INDIAN & WORLD GEOGRAPHY

INDIAN POLITY

INDIAN ECONOMY

ENVIRONMENTAL NOTES

PHYSICS NOTES

CHEMISTRY NOTES

SCIENCE & TECH NOTES

MAJOR TOPICS RELATED TO GENERAL STUDIES-

ECONOMY- GENERAL STUDIES

AGRICULTURE- GENERAL STUDIES

CHEMISTRY- GENERAL STUDIES

COMPUTER- GENERAL STUDIES

ENVIRONMENT- GENERAL STUDIES

From this BPSC Notes, you can prepare for various exams like-

BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission), BSSC (Bihar Staff Selection Commission), Bihar Banking, Bihar Railway, UGC NET, Teacher Recruitment, Teacher Eligibility Test, Indian Army, Paramilitary Force, Jobs in public sector units of Bihar, B.A.H.O, BPSC Assistant commissioner, Bihar Judicial Services, APO Preliminary exams, Bihar Current Affairs for BPSC, BSSC, Police, Bihar Police Constable Online exam, Teachers Exams, Bihar Solved Exam Papers for all competitive examinations of Bihar.

