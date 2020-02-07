The BJJ Coach White to Black Belt Curriculum app has been redesigned yet again! It has been rebuilt as a Container app; now you can access all 16 Levels on a subscription basis, granting you access to even more amazing TECHNIQUES!!! Now conducive with all current iOS platforms; make sure you check out all the features. After drilling the techniques found in our Training Videos section, use the Official BJJ Coach Training Timer to monitor your Jiu Jitsu rolling sessions; and make sure to take notes with our Jiu Jitsu Association Training Notepad! Its time to take your game to the next level!!!

- Access ALL 16 Levels in the NEW Container App

- Updated design with improved User Interface and Interactivity

- Main Video content updated to be conducive with current devices

- About Marcello interactive Data-base Update (Learn all about his mark on the history of Jiu Jitsu and his qualifications)

- Interactive BJJ Coach Training Timer Bug Fixes and Improvements

- Training Notepad for ALL 16 Levels

- Settings MENU with TEXT Size options and added information