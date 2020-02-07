X

BJJ Coach CURRICULUM APP | Jiu Jitsu Association for Android

By Jiu Jitsu Association Marcello's BJJ Coach Free

Developer's Description

By Jiu Jitsu Association Marcello's BJJ Coach

The BJJ Coach White to Black Belt Curriculum app has been redesigned yet again! It has been rebuilt as a Container app; now you can access all 16 Levels on a subscription basis, granting you access to even more amazing TECHNIQUES!!! Now conducive with all current iOS platforms; make sure you check out all the features. After drilling the techniques found in our Training Videos section, use the Official BJJ Coach Training Timer to monitor your Jiu Jitsu rolling sessions; and make sure to take notes with our Jiu Jitsu Association Training Notepad! Its time to take your game to the next level!!!

- Access ALL 16 Levels in the NEW Container App

- Updated design with improved User Interface and Interactivity

- Main Video content updated to be conducive with current devices

- About Marcello interactive Data-base Update (Learn all about his mark on the history of Jiu Jitsu and his qualifications)

- Interactive BJJ Coach Training Timer Bug Fixes and Improvements

- Training Notepad for ALL 16 Levels

- Settings MENU with TEXT Size options and added information

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 7, 2020
Date Added February 7, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping