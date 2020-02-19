Never be without your favorite radio station. BIG 98.5 is proud to present our OFFICIAL radio app.

Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

New Mexico's Greatest Hits, BIG 98.5 FM. Playing the greatest hits from music's greatest artists, including Elton John, Michael Jackson, and The Rolling Stones. BIG 98.5 also boasts some of NM's most iconic on air personalities, including Chaz Malibu In The Morning and New Mexico Broadcaster's Association Hall of Famer, Bobby Box.

- New design and interface

- See current and recently played songs, up to date station and local news on a single screen

- Get notifications and single click access to station events, promotions and contests

- View stations YouTube channel without searching or leaving the app (when available)

- Wake up to your favorite station with our alarm clock. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the station.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite station

- Access station's weekly show schedule so you dont miss a thing

- Real-time weather for where you are

- Follow us with access to our social media sites

- Share our app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail

- Car Mode provides simple audio controls so you can listen while on the road