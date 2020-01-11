X

BHM26.2 Marathon for Android

By MYLAPS Experience Lab Free

Developer's Description

By MYLAPS Experience Lab

BHM26.2 Marathon is Birminghams newest race series benefitting Magic Moments and Childrens of Alabama on Sunday, April 14. Comprised of a full marathon, half marathon, team relay and fun run, BHM26.2 brings a new course to Birmingham, including a marathon course that for the first time has no repeats or loops.

Our specialized full marathon course kicks off at Railroad Park and showcases Birminghams impressive growth and diverse cityscape taking runners on a tour through the traditions the Magic City is known for: Childrens of Alabama, Vulcan Park and Museum, Lakeshore Trail, The Birmingham Zoo, Avondale, Sloss Furnace and winds back into Railroad Park!

The half marathon will take place in downtown Birmingham, Homewood and Mountainbrook where runners can see the highlights and growth of our city.

Relay teams can run the full course divided into 3.1, 5, 5, 5, and 8.1 mile legs.

The fun run is a one-mile tour of downtown Birmingham and is welcome to anyone however children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Everyone will come together as they finish at Railroad Park for the after party, featuring Jim N Nicks Bar-B- Q, live music by the producers of The Black Jacket Symphony and a kids zone.

The best part? All proceeds benefit Magic Moments, the only wish-granting organization devoted exclusively to children in Alabama with chronic life-threatening illnesses, and Childrens of Alabama.

Lace up your shoes and join us April 14th as we run for the children who are chasing a cure. #DoItForYourself #RunForTheKids

This app is powered by MYLAPS.

This app may use your location even when it isnt open, which can decrease device battery life.

