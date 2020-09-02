This app was developed for the benefit of the agents and staff of Better Homes and Gardens Native American Group. It is designed for internal use only.

Since opening in 2007, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group has expanded to 4 locations and ranked as an Inc 5000 Company. The company has gained national and international recognition for outstanding service, innovation, diversity and dynamic training coaching programs that offer the best technology and cutting-edge resources.

We started the firm with the belief that success is obtainable by serving and helping others. Our mission and passion are to show others how to live a successful well-balanced life in real estate while serving the community. We call this the #tribe. Encouragement, growth, and success for all.

We have sold 1000's of homes and helped new agents achieve national awards. In fact, our rookie agents achieved the International Brand Rookie of the Year Award for 3 out of the last 5 years! We have been awarded the Navy Federal Spirit Award, the Navy Federal Cutlass Award, BHG Community Award, BHG Diversity Award, and BHG Excellence award. Our agents have won Regional, National, and International awards and recognition. We offer an environment and culture that centers on and promotes family, friends, and community. Learn more about the #TRIBE.