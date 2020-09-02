Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BH&G NAG for iOS

By Native American Group Free

Developer's Description

By Native American Group

This app was developed for the benefit of the agents and staff of Better Homes and Gardens Native American Group. It is designed for internal use only.

Since opening in 2007, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group has expanded to 4 locations and ranked as an Inc 5000 Company. The company has gained national and international recognition for outstanding service, innovation, diversity and dynamic training coaching programs that offer the best technology and cutting-edge resources.

We started the firm with the belief that success is obtainable by serving and helping others. Our mission and passion are to show others how to live a successful well-balanced life in real estate while serving the community. We call this the #tribe. Encouragement, growth, and success for all.

We have sold 1000's of homes and helped new agents achieve national awards. In fact, our rookie agents achieved the International Brand Rookie of the Year Award for 3 out of the last 5 years! We have been awarded the Navy Federal Spirit Award, the Navy Federal Cutlass Award, BHG Community Award, BHG Diversity Award, and BHG Excellence award. Our agents have won Regional, National, and International awards and recognition. We offer an environment and culture that centers on and promotes family, friends, and community. Learn more about the #TRIBE.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now