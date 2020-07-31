Join or Sign In

BDSM & Fetish Video Dating for Android

By Fire Mass Free

Developer's Description

By Fire Mass

Fetish & BDSM Video Chat App dedicated to kink Video Chat service for fetish lifestyle, as well as kinky people who are interested in BDSM Video Chat, and who are seeking alternative and bondage Video Chat. Here BDSM you can find other couples and singles who are looking for other like-minded people to meet and date with. We also offer many features to facilitate people looking for anything from alternative lovers.

Are you looking for sites or apps for alternative lifestyle chat? Now, you fetish have come to the right website! As a mobile friend chat finder club, Fetish only BDSM caters to open minded kinksters and fetsters who are looking for other like-minded people. Our goal is to make fet lovers' life easier. Whether you are seeking video friendship or romance, KinkD can help you find local people who share your fetishes and kinks like bondage, DDLG, video leather, latex, dom and sub. We are an umbrella for protecting you from boring vanilla relationships.

Join KinkD to find local couples, single women and men of all sexual preferences including fetish straight, gay, BDSM bisexual and transgender. Our users video are mainly from the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Germany.

Are you a kinkster who is looking for BDSM Video Chat community? Did you find that it's difficult for people like you to meet others BDSM who are into the same fet chat lifestyle?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.1

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 3.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 15
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

