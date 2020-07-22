Start an annual subscription & unlock every issue published in the last year for FREE! Limited time offer.

Easy Cook is designed to appeal to people who want to get good, healthy food on the table every night but quickly and without any fuss. In every issue and on every page Easy Cook shows readers how it is possible to cook from scratch using fresh ingredients without spending hours in the kitchen. We always use clear, straight-forward, easy to understand language in our recipes so that having a copy of Easy Cook to hand while cooking is like having a good friend with you in the kitchen.

The magazine is divided into five distinct sections: Speedy Meals, Easy Entertaining, Get Baking, TV Cooks, and Easy Cook Cookery School

SPEEDY MEALS is where youll find a whole range of quick and easy recipes, all ready and on the table in 30 minutes or less. Our '20 Quick Weeknight Meals feature starts this section and takes you straight into a month of mouthwatering recipes - just what you need after a busy day at work or when the kids come home hungry from school.

EASY ENTERTAINING is the section to turn to when youre having friends over for a meal or cooking Sunday lunch for the family. The recipes are still quick to prepare, thanks to our time-saving tricks and clever shortcuts, but they look really impressive and taste wonderful.

GET BAKING is where we show you how to get perfect results every time with our straightforward, delicious recipes for sweet and savoury bakes. There are everyday ideas - perfect for lunchboxes, for example - and special occasion treats too.

TV COOKS - here we bring you the very best ideas from the BBCs talented TV cooks, with recipes chosen because theyre easy to make and because they offer you the chance to try out ingredients or flavour combinations you might not have used before.

EASY COOK COOKERY SCHOOL - Each month you can learn a new technique or skill, designed to speed up your cooking and help you make the most of the time you spend in the kitchen. The step-by-step instructions are clearly photographed so theyre easy to follow, and we give you a selection of different recipes as well so you can put your new skills into practice straightaway.

* please note: this digital edition does not include the cover-mount gifts or supplements you would find with printed copies*