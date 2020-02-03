X

BARK! BarkBox & Super Chewer for iOS

By BarkBox Free

Developer's Description

By BarkBox

Manage your BarkBox and Super Chewer subscriptions, customize your dog's next delivery, and more! Get up-to-the-minute info about when your dog's box is shipped and delivered. Rate the toys, treats, and chews inside once your dog has had their fun, and customize your next box. Your dog doesn't have thumbs, so they're gonna need your help.

FEATURES:

- Opt-in to push notifications for real-time shipping updates

- Manage your subscription (including billing and shipping info)

- Customize your BarkBox or Super Chewer shipments

- Update your dog's profile

- Rate the toys, treats, and chews to build your dog's profile

- Get fast support from real humans from inside the app

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.0

General

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 4.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
