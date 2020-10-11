Join or Sign In

B'nai Israel of St. Petersburg for iOS

By Congregation B'nai Israel of St. Petersburg Free

Developer's Description

By Congregation B'nai Israel of St. Petersburg

B'nai Israel app keeps you up-to-date with the latest news, events, minyanim and happenings at the synagogue. It also gives you the localized zmanim for the shul's location and the users current location.

The app lets members view and pay their member dues online. It also allows them to update their profiles, accounts and other information. It enables general online donations.

The synagogue can send push notifications to their users about breaking information or news.

Try out this app, powered by ShulCloud.

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

