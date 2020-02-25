X

B&W Scratcher for iOS

By Zehui Yao Free

Developer's Description

By Zehui Yao

Making grayscale photo with colorful highlight is a modern art which provides significant visual impact. This app helps user create such characteristic photo filling with storytelling implication.

The app provides many grayscale filters and all will be permanently free to use once you purchase the app. You can use a swipe gesture to change filters. Once you find a satisfying filter just go to the next step, "scratch". This tool allows you to revert some parts of the photo to their original status, i.e. non-filtered pattern. A magnifier is given to help see the detail of the photo when scratching and the eraser would help you erase unsatisfied draws.

We recommend to apply the functionality in these scenarios:

- To highlight someone in a groups of people,

- To tell the story of a leave (make the one who left grayscale),

- Red and grayscale are always great match.

