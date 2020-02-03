X

B+W ND calc for Android

By We're in Free

Developer's Description

By We're in

You can choose one of your B+W ND Filter 1xx or 8xx blocking 1-15 f-stops.

If you dont have your own B+W Filter yet, you can choose other brand filter according to following parameters:

Density ND 0.3 ND 4.5

EV 115

F-Stop 1-15

Filter Factor 2x 32 768x

The application enables you to connect with B+W Filters social networks, where you can find an inspiration for your creative work or share your images.

You can download B+W filter catalogue to keep updated with B+W products.

B+W Filters - Made in Germany

Professionals as well as dedicated amateur photographers expand their functional and creative potentials with our B+W camera filters and precision photo accessories from Schneider-Kreuznach.You can choose one of your B+W ND Filter 1xx or 8xx blocking 1-15 f-stops.

If you dont have your own B+W Filter yet, you can choose other brand filter according to following parameters:

Density ND 0.3 ND 4.5

EV 115

F-Stop 1-15

Filter Factor 2x 32 768x

The application enables you to connect with B+W Filters social networks, where you can find an inspiration for your creative work or share your images.

You can download B+W filter catalogue to keep updated with B+W products.

B+W Filters - Made in Germany

Professionals as well as dedicated amateur photographers expand their functional and creative potentials with our B+W camera filters and precision photo accessories from Schneider-Kreuznach.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping