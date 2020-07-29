Manage your Home Security, Energy, Comfort and IR Remote controlled electronic devices from anywhere in the world with one simple B.One App. Whether you have one smart device or multiple smart devices all you need is a B.One Hub to create a Smarter Home.

Syncs With Eco-System:

Supports over 110 devices and all prominent Wireless Protocol standards. B.One Syncs With the following devices:

http://b1hub.com/syncswith.html

Smart got Smarter with "Actions":

B.One Hub "Actions" enable you to control multiple devices with one single touch or a voice command. With "Actions", you can customise and control multiple events at your Home.

Universal Remote Control:

B.One Hub is World's first universal remote control with its on board IR blasters and is capable to work with different devices at Home. B.One App lets you personalize and integrate control of various devices like lights,locks, thermostats, sensors, home entertainment and many more.

B.One lets your IR based legacy devices work with new smart devices.