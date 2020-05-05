Hello and Welcome to the Black and Gold Radio App! This is Clevedon School's very own internet radio station. We are based in the Discovery Centre playing music live to the school and beyond. Currently, Black and Gold Radio is one in four completely student-run radio stations in the UK. Back in 2016 Black and Gold shut down due to funding. In September 2018, we contacted two companies. One called Airtime and one called VirtualDJ. Airtime offered us 50% off their yearly price. VirtualDJ gave us a free pro licence for free. We saved 155.05 a year on our Airtime Licence and saved 232.06 on our VirtualDJ Licence.

