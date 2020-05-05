Join or Sign In

B&G Radio for iOS

By Clevedon School Free

Developer's Description

By Clevedon School

Hello and Welcome to the Black and Gold Radio App! This is Clevedon School's very own internet radio station. We are based in the Discovery Centre playing music live to the school and beyond. Currently, Black and Gold Radio is one in four completely student-run radio stations in the UK. Back in 2016 Black and Gold shut down due to funding. In September 2018, we contacted two companies. One called Airtime and one called VirtualDJ. Airtime offered us 50% off their yearly price. VirtualDJ gave us a free pro licence for free. We saved 155.05 a year on our Airtime Licence and saved 232.06 on our VirtualDJ Licence.

Our Sponsors:

Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you're a one-man-show or a larger media outlet.

VirtualDJ is a DJ software for PC and MAC. It is used by DJs to replace their turntables and CD players, and use digital music instead of vinyl and CDs. It also lets you scratch your songs, set and recall cues, and all the other regular features DJs expect to find to be able to mix.

