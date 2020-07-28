Join or Sign In

B&B finder | Often free cancellation! for Android

By BluMedialab.com BV Free

Developer's Description

By BluMedialab.com BV

Save up to 50 percent with B&B finder app. Get cheap Bed & Breakfasts and the best deal on your next BnB booking. Read thousands of reviews for over 80000 B&B's in 225+ countries anywhere in the world or near you. Book early for the best price. Free cancellation available for most accommodations. Download B&B finder now.

Also the best place to book your Hotels, Apartments, Resorts, Villas, Vacation Homes, Hostels, and Guest houses.

Sit back and relax and easily search for B&B's or use our advanced search:

- search destinations (like airports, cities, regions etc)

- search hotel names

- search nearby

- search on hotel stars

- search on facilities

- sort based on any criteria

You are not alone: thousands of users each month use B&B finder to get the best deals. Don't pay too much. Download the app now!

Find B&B's in 130,000+ cities like Adelaide, Amsterdam, Auckland, Bangkok, Barcelona, Budapest, Cancun, Cape Town, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Dublin, Genting Highlands, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Istanbul, Ko Phi Phi Don, Kuala Lumpur, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Luton, Macau, Manchester, Miami, Milan, New York, New York City, Orlando, Oslo, Paris, Punta Cana, Riga, Riyadh, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, Sharm el Sheikh, Singapore, Sofia, Stockholm, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo, Trinidad, Trondheim, Tunis, Vancouver, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington DC, Yangon, Zurich, etc!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
