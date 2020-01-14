#TAROT

Tarot reading is the practice of divining wisdom and guidance through a specific spread (or layout) of tarot cards.

Just choose what type of Tarot Reading you want to get; Love, Money or General. Submit your personal details and our fortune tellers send your fortune telling with their wisdom and experience.

#CUP READING

Cup Reading, also called tasseography, is an ancient art of fortune telling. Cup Reading is a fun and healthful way to understand your fortune.

Interpreting patterns made by coffee grounds left in the cup. Our fortune tellers will read these symbols and send your fortune telling, directly your smartphone. Aysel - Coffee Cup Fortune Readings helps you to learn your fortune in minutes. You just need to take photos of inner side of the cup and submit your personal details, such as name, birth date, work status. gender and relationship status. If you give more details, you'll get more detailed fortune telling.

Why Aysel - Tarot & Coffee Cup Readings ?

Your Tarot cards and Cups will be reviewed by our fortune tellers.

The shapes and patterns in your cup are reviewed by our talents using the information we have created for years.

Easily become a member, then you can reach your readings with all your devices.

Earn free credits every day and read your fortune telling whenever you want.

VIP Membership:

VIP Membership is for one month is $5.49

VIP Membership have 1 month duration and account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

When you're VIP Member, your cup readings will be completed in 5 minutes.

When you're VIP Member, you'll get 15 free daily credits instead of 10.

Payments for subscriptions will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscriptions may be managed and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the Account Settings.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when a subscription to that publication is purchased.

