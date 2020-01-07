About Of Ayo & Teo:
Ayleo and Mateo Bowles, better known as Ayo & Teo are a duo of dancers and musicians from Ann Arbor, Michigan. They appeared in the music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and "Party" by Chris Brown. Their song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Early career: Ypsilanti, Michigan, USA (2016)
Born: October 30, 1996 (aged 22) (Come on); August 29, 1999 (aged 20) (Mateo Bowles)
Members: Mateo Bowles, Come on
Genre: Hip hop music, trap music
Record label: Columbia Records, Zone 4...
TOP LIST SONG & LYRICS AYO & TEO:
>Ayo & Teo - Rolex
>Rolex
>Better Off Alone
>Like Us
>In Reverse
>Ay3
>Lit Right Now
>Ayo & Teo - Fly N Ghetto
>Ayo & Teo - Hold My Sauce prod. BL$$D
>Fallen Angels
>And Others...
Note:You can play all songs in this application without using an internet network...
